Mahabubnagar: Lorry driver crushes man to death for questioning illegal transport of sand

Mahabubnagar: A man had been crushed to death by a lorry driver transporting illegal sand from the Dundubhi rivulet near Tirumalapur village of Rajapur mandal in Mahabubnagar on Thursday.

Going into the details, it is learnt that Narasimhulu, a farmer from Tirumalapur village had interrupted and questioned a sand lorry driver for illegal mining of sand from Dundubhi rivulet from near their agriculture fields. Over this a quarrel broke between Narasimhulu and the lorry driver, enraged over this the sand lorry driver rammed the lorry and mowed down the man to death on the spot.

Soon after this incident, the villagers of Tirumalapur lodged a complaint with Rajapur police, and the police have registered a case against the lorry driver.

Reacting to the gruesome cold-blooded murder by the sand lorry driver, the Communist Party of India district secretary Paramesh goud alleged that such an incident had happened only because of the strong presence of Sand mafia in the district.

"The gruesome of a farmer by crushing under the sand lorry clearly tells that the sand mafia is resorting to terrorizing people who question the illegal sand mining. We are demanding the state government to immediately take cognizance of the activities of Sand mafia and their atrocities in Mahabubnagar. This is second such incident where the sand mafia are resorting to killing people who question their illegal activities by mowing down under the sand transporting vehicles.

Our demand is that the police must book murder case under IPC section 302 against the lorry driver and must conduct a thorough enquiry to identify those who are behind the illegal sand mining. The government must take strict measures to stop illegal mining from areas which are not notified by the government and must keep a strict vigil on the illegal sand miners in the villages," demanded Paramesh Goud.