Live
- UpStudy: The Smart Solution for Homework Hassles
- Actress Rithika and models inaugurate Sutraa Lifestyle Exhibition
- Loud campaign
- Faculty students celebrated english literature day in Government Degree College
- Huge fire accident.. Shops of street vendors burnt in the fire
- Pawan Kalyan promises to protect the coastal area from sea erosion
- EC Transfers Two Senior IPS Officers in AP ahead of Elections
- DMK analysis predicts victory for INDIA bloc in TN but concedes gains for BJP and NDA too
- India showcasing innovative technologies at World Energy Congress
- IPL 2024: Mitchell comes in for Ravindra as Lucknow opt to bowl first against Chennai
Just In
Loud campaign
Highlights
Nagar Kurnool Parliamentary Constituency Major parties intending to take over Candidates ramped up their election campaigns.
Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool Parliamentary Constituency Major parties intending to take over Candidates ramped up their election campaigns.
Congress candidate Mallu Ravi and BJP candidate Bharat Prasad, BRS candidate RS Praveen Kumar Widely touring the people in the constituency Trying hard to impress.
Local Criticism of the ruling party is sharp along with the problems Putting
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS