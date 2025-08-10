Low pressure in Bay of Bengal may bring heavy rainfall in Telangana August 13-16

Heavy rainfall is likely in Telangana, including Hyderabad, from August 13 to August 16 under the impact of intense to very intense convection in the Bay of Bengal near coastal Andhra Pradesh, a top official said on Sunday.

Disaster Management Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar posted on X that intense to very intense convection is likely to cause very heavy rainfall during August 13-16 in Hyderabad and Telangana.

He suggested that offices, especially in west Hyderabad, may like to stagger timings to avoid peak hour traffic and resultant jams on August 13 and 14.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is likely to form northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around August 13.

It has issued an orange alert for some districts of Telangana from August 13 to 16. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Mulugu districts on August 13. Other districts, including Hyderabad, may see heavy rainfall.

For August 14, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Medak districts.

Many parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, continue to receive rain. After Saturday night’s heavy downpour, Hyderabad was bracing for more rains on Sunday.

Cyberabad Traffic Police issued an intense rainfall alert. The entire Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has high chances of getting heavy rainfall with thunderstorms.

The police advised commuters to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

In another post on X, Arvind Kumar stated that increasing spells of sudden intense downpour and cloud bursts with more than 10 cm rainfall in an hour are causing waterlogging/inundations.

The official said rainfall has been normal this year. Eight districts, including Hyderabad, received excess rainfall, while seven districts had deficit rainfall of 20-37 per cent.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Hyderabad recorded 28 per cent excess rainfall. Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts recorded the highest excess rainfall of 41 per cent. For the remaining six districts, the excess rainfall ranged between 21 and 37 per cent.

Eighteen districts had normal rainfall, while seven districts recorded deficient rainfall. The highest deficit of 37 per cent was in the Mancherial district. For the remaining six districts, the deficit ranged between 20 and 33 per cent.