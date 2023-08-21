Live
- Congress seeks immediate implementation of model code in Telangana
- CM KCR meets High Court Chief Justice
- MLA's criticism of minister Harish Rao stuns Bharat Rashtra Samithi
- Manipur: Tribals reimpose indefinite blockade on two vital national highways
- Kejriwal government offers free sugar to underprivileged Delhi families
- Eyeing large muslim vote bank , KCR announces friendly alliance with AIMIM in elections
- CM Arvind Kejriwal awards permanence certificates to 317 MCD employees
- Nirmal Master plan grant is for IK Reddy land business
- Lucky dip for liquor tenders success fully held by the DC
- KL University Organises Kisan Mahotsav to honor Excellence in Agriculture
Just In
Lucky dip for liquor tenders success fully held by the DC
Highlights
The district Collector Valluri Kranti has successfully finished the lucky dip for the liquor tenders and allotted shops for the winners on Monday at Gadwal IDOC primisses.
Gadwal: The District Collector Valluri Kranti has successfully finished the lucky dip for the liquor tenders and allotted shops for the winners on Monday at Gadwal IDOC primisses.
On this occasion the district Collector said that the selection process of excise and prohibition department's liquor tenders has been completed through the lottery system and alloted 36 wine shops as per the government norms ,15% (5)of the shops alloted to Gouda community,10% (6)for SC community,5% (0) for ST s and 25 shops have been allocated in open category among the 36 shops in the district.
The district assistant excise officer Narshimha reddy,Sub inspector Gopal,and other officials were participated in selection process.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS