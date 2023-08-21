  • Menu
Lucky dip for liquor tenders success fully held by the DC
The district Collector Valluri Kranti has successfully finished the lucky dip for the liquor tenders and allotted shops for the winners on Monday at Gadwal IDOC primisses.

Gadwal: The District Collector Valluri Kranti has successfully finished the lucky dip for the liquor tenders and allotted shops for the winners on Monday at Gadwal IDOC primisses.

On this occasion the district Collector said that the selection process of excise and prohibition department's liquor tenders has been completed through the lottery system and alloted 36 wine shops as per the government norms ,15% (5)of the shops alloted to Gouda community,10% (6)for SC community,5% (0) for ST s and 25 shops have been allocated in open category among the 36 shops in the district.

The district assistant excise officer Narshimha reddy,Sub inspector Gopal,and other officials were participated in selection process.











