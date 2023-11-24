Madhavaram Krishna Rao counters Revanth Reddy, alleges of ignoring Malkajgiri

Kukatpally TRS party candidate Madhavaram Krishna Rao challenged that Revanth Reddy who came to Kukatpally to campaign for Congress yesterday to prove his allegations.

BRS party candidate Madhavaram Krishna Rao said that after the victory in the Malkajgiri Parliament,m segments, Revanth Reddy has ignored the Malkajgiri.

BRS party candidate Madhavaram Krishna Rao along with local corporator Sabiha Gausuddin in Allapur division of Kukatpally constituency conducted a Padayatra where he received huge response.

On this occasion, Madhavaram Krishnarao said that after the formation of Telangana state, Kukatpally constituency has been developed with thousands of rupees. He alleged that Revanth Reddy was confined to his house during corona and all the poor people are in difficult times. He says that Revanth Reddy has sold the tickets of the Congress party without giving tickets to those who have served in the Congress party for 40 years







