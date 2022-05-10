Madhira constituency developing well under TRS regime: Ajay

Khammam: Madhira Constituency is developing under the TRS government, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Monday.

The Minster along with MP Nama Nageswara Rao, ZP chairman L Kamal Raj, MLA Bhatti Vikramarkha and other leaders visited the Madhira constituency. Minster Ajay launched works and laid foundation stones for works worth crores of rupees.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the State government giving importance to the development of all towns in all aspects. He said, the integrated Veg-Non, Veg Market is being constructed for the Madhira people. The government constructed CC roads and other development works in the town.

He said schools are being given facelift under Mana Ooru and Man Badi programme. He reiterated that the government has focusing on the welfare of farmers by giving round-the-clock power supply and implementing schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema and others during past seven years.

Under the Pattana Pragathi and Palle Pragathi programmes, the face of towns has changed. The towns developed well with more funds infused into setting up of central lighting works and beautification works in the district, the Minister added.

AMC chairman CH Nageswara Rao, Rythu Bandhu district convener N Venkateswra Rao, Municipal chairman M Latha, RDO Ravindernath and other leaders were participated in the programme.