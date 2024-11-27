Maganur Incident Sparks High Court's Fury: Officials Under Fire for Inaction

The Telangana High Court has expressed its anger over the incident of food poisoning in Maganur ZP High School of Narayanapet district.

Are the officers sleeping? she asked. High Court CJ Justice Alok Aradhe said that food poisoning in school is a very serious matter.

What are they doing to the officers if they miss meals three times a week? Don't respond unless the children die? This is a proof of negligence on the part of the authorities. The state government is not taking it seriously," the High Court objected. The High Court expressed its anger on the government counsel that it will file a counter within a week.