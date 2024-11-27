  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Maganur Incident Sparks High Court's Fury: Officials Under Fire for Inaction

Maganur Incident Sparks High Courts Fury: Officials Under Fire for Inaction
x
Highlights

"Telangana High Court fumes over food poisoning at Maganur ZP High School, questioning officials' negligence and demanding swift action."

The Telangana High Court has expressed its anger over the incident of food poisoning in Maganur ZP High School of Narayanapet district.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has expressed its anger over the incident of food poisoning in Maganur ZP High School of Narayanapet district. Are the officers sleeping? she asked. High Court CJ Justice Alok Aradhe said that food poisoning in school is a very serious matter.

What are they doing to the officers if they miss meals three times a week? Don't respond unless the children die? This is a proof of negligence on the part of the authorities. The state government is not taking it seriously," the High Court objected. The High Court expressed its anger on the government counsel that it will file a counter within a week.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick