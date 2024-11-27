Live
- Mid-Day Meal Scare in Telangana: 30 Students Hospitalized
- UN chief welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement
- Fishermen stranded in sea rescued by officials at Krishnapatnam Port
- iOS 18.2 brings ChatGPT and Image Playground: Apple's next AI-powered leap
- India, UK need to collaborate in AI, tele-medicine, agri tech: Piyush Goyal
- Unidentified Vehicle Rams VH’s Car in Hyderabad
- After Udaipur, dispute surfaces in erstwhile royal family of Bikaner
- Congress expresses concern over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, urges Centre to intervene
- Anushka Sharma unleashes her ‘wild side’
- Pawan Kalyan Meets PM Modi Discusses on Jaljeevan Mission Funds
Just In
Maganur Incident Sparks High Court's Fury: Officials Under Fire for Inaction
"Telangana High Court fumes over food poisoning at Maganur ZP High School, questioning officials' negligence and demanding swift action."
The Telangana High Court has expressed its anger over the incident of food poisoning in Maganur ZP High School of Narayanapet district.
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has expressed its anger over the incident of food poisoning in Maganur ZP High School of Narayanapet district. Are the officers sleeping? she asked. High Court CJ Justice Alok Aradhe said that food poisoning in school is a very serious matter.
What are they doing to the officers if they miss meals three times a week? Don't respond unless the children die? This is a proof of negligence on the part of the authorities. The state government is not taking it seriously," the High Court objected. The High Court expressed its anger on the government counsel that it will file a counter within a week.