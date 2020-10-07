Mahabubabad MP pays tributes to Nama Varalakshmi

Khammam: Mahabubabad MP Kavitha paid tributes Nama Varalakshmi, the mother of TRS Floor Leader (Lok Sabha) and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao in Khammam town on Wednesday. She visited Nama Nageswara Rao's house and expressed deep condolences to the family members. She hailed the services of Nama Varalakshmi under Nama Muthaiah Trust in the erstwhile Khammam district.



Representatives of various organisations and noted persons called on the MP Nageswara Rao in his house on Wednesday and expressed their condolences.