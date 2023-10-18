Mahabubabad: Rathod slams Congress, BJP

Mahabubabad: Telangana made a rapid progress after the formation of a separate State, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said. Addressing the media persons here on Tuesday, she said that Telangana which reeled under acute famine has achieved self-sufficiency due to the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“The State has achieved phenomenal economic growth besides witnessing all round infrastructural development and enhancement in employment opportunities,” Rathod said.

She appealed to people not to believe in Congress’ promises. The Congress needed to tell the people whether it was implementing the same promises in the States ruled by it, Rathod said. The Congress will meet the same fate as it tasted in 2014 and 2018 elections. She alleged that the TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy who was accused in the cash-for-vote scam, was selling his party tickets.

Rathod said that the BJP was daydreaming to win the ensuing elections to the Assembly. It’s difficult for the Congress and the BJP candidates to get their deposits back, she said. Referring to the BRS’ manifesto, Rathod said that it augurs well for all sections of the people, in addition to the range of existing schemes.

Mahabubabad MLA Banoth Shankar Naik, MP Maloth Kavitha, ZP chairperson A Bindu and municipal chairman Palvai Rammohan Reddy were among others present.