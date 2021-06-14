Mahabubabad: Senior Maoist dies of heart stroke

Mahabubabad: Senior CPI-Maoist leader Kathi Mohan Rao alias Prakash alias Dama Dada died of heart attack in Dandakaranyam on June 10. This was disclosed by CPI-Maoist Telangana State Committee official spokesperson Jagan in a statement on Sunday. He belonged to Garla village under Bayyaram mandal in Mahabubabad district. Mohan who was graduated from Khammam was a double gold medalist in the M Sc from Kakatiya University in 1982. While doing his PG, he worked for the Radical Student Union (RSU). He was arrested in Khammam in 1985 and spent six years in jail. He fought for the rights of political prisoners and conducted political classes for them.

After released from the jail in 1991, Mohan joined the Mahadevpur Dalam. In 1992, he was arrested again. After he came out from jail, he worked in different capacities for the banned outfit. Of late, he worked as a teacher in a school run by Janatana Sarkar in Dandakaranya region. He was suffering from asthma, BP and diabetes. Mohan Rao had an elder brother, one younger brother and younger sister.