Mahabubanagar: Collector Tejans Nandalal Pawar all praise for CV Raman School

Mahabubanagar: The CV Raman CBSE school students from Atmakur mandal of Wanaparthy district bagged top marks in the recently released CBSE 10 results and topped among all CBSE schools in the entire Palamuru region.

District Collector Tejans Nandalal Pawar congratulated the students on Monday and praised the school management and faculty for their relentless efforts to support the students to achieve the remarkable achievement, there by earning good name not just for themselves but for the Wanaparthy district, too.

“It is really a proud moment not just for the students, parents and the school management but for the people of entire Wanaparthy district, that the CV Raman School exhibited outstanding results in the CBSE 10 results in the entire combined Mahabubanagar district region for the academic year 2022-23. I congratulate the students, teachers and the parents who have all contributed in the achievement of the students. I wish best of luck and a great career a head to all the students,” the Collector said and urged the students to set high goals and pursue them.

The Collector also commended school management Dr Mogili Sridhar Goud and Principal Ansi Sridhar and the teaching staff. In Telugu, 3 students bagged 100 out of 100 marks, which is a record for the first time. Toppers who achieved the best results in CBSE 10th class results from the school included J Shashidar (486), V Akshaya (486), M Nagakranti (484), J Krishna Reddy (484), S Adhya Reddy (482), A Bharat Reddy (481), K Sahasra Reddy (481), M D Shoaib (481), K Shreyanshi (479), G Sambashivudu (478), S Udayakumar Reddy (478) and GB Sai Varshita (471).