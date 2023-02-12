Mahabubnagar: 2K walk rally marks RBI Financial Literacy Week

Mahabubnagar: The authorities of lead bank have taken up a 2 kilometer walking rally in Mahabubnagar district as part of Reserve bank of India's financial Literacy week 2023 celebrations on Sunday.

According to Kalwa Bhaskar, the Lead Bank Manager, the bank authorities have taken up the theme of 'Good financial year your Savior' as the main theme for the 2k walking rally and taken up the awareness rally from Zillah Parishad Grounds to Ashok Theater and from there towards Clock Tower junction to Old bus stand, Telangana cross road junction and finally concluded at ZP Grounds. "The main aim of our 2K walk today is to spread awareness about the financial literacy among the people. Employees from police, revenue, Municipal, youth services, health and medical department, Municipal department, Public relations department, Schools, colleges and bank staff from different banks took part in the 2k walk.

District Fire department officer Sudhakar, Staff from Financial Literacy, Baburao, Financial Literacy Councilor took part as chief guests of the financial literacy walk. Organizers distributed the eatables like Raagi Idly, Millet Vada, Ragi Java, prepared from millets and other cereals, marking the international cereals year, to the participants.