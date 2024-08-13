Mahabubnagar: Awareness meet on drug abuse held

Mahabubnagar: The Government of India through the Union Ministry of Social Justice has initiated the ‘Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan,’ a national programme aimed at curbing drug abuse. As part of this initiative, students from the Department of Social Science at BRR Government Degree College, Jadcherla, took a pledge to combat drug addiction under the guidance of senior faculty Dr. Raghavendra Reddy.

During the event, teachers highlighted the alarming rise in drug and narcotic addiction among youth, particularly students. They emphasised the severe health consequences of drug abuse, including damage to the brain, liver, and kidneys, which can lead to significant health issues and even death.

The programme underscored the importance of collective effort in addressing this issue, calling for community participation to prevent and overcome addiction.