Mahabubnagar: Awareness on traffic rules, adolescent health held

Mahabubnagar: An awareness programme on traffic safety rules and social health awareness among adolescent children was held at Government Vocational Junior College in the city on Monday.

The event was organised by both Mahabubnagar district police and Ravi Children Hospital. As part of the awareness programme, padeatric Dr Shekhar stressed that during the adolescent age children tend to come across various health issues. They have a lot of hormonal changes because of which their bodies show physical, emotional, psychological changes.

Particularly, the boys in this age tend to ride bikes and vehicles. It is the age the students must learn about traffic safety rules. Wearing helmet, following traffic signals and avoiding phone and drunken driving will avoid accidents and save lives. Among the girls, the adolescent age is a very crucial stage. Here it is very important to know about their health. Knowledge about mensuration periods and maintenance of good health hygiene is very important to avoid problems of physical health, psychological and emotional issues among the girls, observed Dr Shekhar. Traffic inspector P. Srinivas, Government Vocational Junior College Principal Gopal, lecturers, Sub Inspector Shamshuddin and others took part in the programme.