Mahabubnagar Cricket Arena inaugurated

Mahabubnagar: With an aim to give a new push to the budding cricketers in the district, the Mahabubnagar Cricket Arena (MCA) was inaugurated near new RTO office towards Raichur road on Saturday.

Sports, Excise, Prohibition, Culture and Tourism Minister Dr. V Srinivas Goud inaugurated the MCA arena and said that more such cricket training centres must come up in the district so that the youth who are interested to make a career in cricket as a sport will get ample opportunity to be trained systematically and can excel at national and international level.

"Particularly in rural areas there is no dearth of talented sports persons, the only problem we are having is no proper professional training facilities. If more such training and professional practicing arenas are opened up more and more youth who are having their interests in cricket as a career can fine tune their talents and compete with state, national and international players, "observed the minister.

After inaugurating the MCA cricket practicing arena, the minister played cricket at the new pitch of the MCA arena and hit few balls exhibiting his hidden batting talent.

Later, the sports Minister congratulated the organisers of the cricket academy and wished them a good sporting future ahead.