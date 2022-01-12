Mahabubnagar: E-labour insurance cards distributed

Mahabubnagar: Municipal chairman of Jadcherla municipality Dhorepalli Lakshmi Ravinder on Wednesday distributed e-labor cards (E-shram identity cards) issued under E-Shram Scheme to the labourers who are working at Food Corporation Warehouse. While speaking on the occasion, the Municipal chairman called up on all those laborers and employees working under the unorganised sectors to get enrolled under the e-shram portal and get insured by the government.

"The Telangana government is providing labor insurance cards to all those laborers and workers working under unorganized sectors. Today we have handed over e-shram cards to 'hamalis' working at FCI warehouse at Bureddipalli village under the Jadcherla Municipality," said Dhorepalli Lakshmi Ravinder.

Adding further, she said that it was one of the several development schemes undertaken by the State government for unskilled workers and advised that everyone to take advantage of this opportunity. The event was attended by Single Window chairman Mallesh, Councillors Umadevi, Prashant Reddy, Jyoti, Rammohan and others.