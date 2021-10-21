Mahabubnagar: Idols of Gods, Goddesses installed

Mahabubnagar: The idol installations of Gods and Goddesses at Sri Vinayaka Shivarama Anjaneya Temple in Perur village of Devarkadra mandal in Mahabubnagar district on Wednesday, was marked by spiritual reverberance as priests and people from the village took part in the special prayers and ongoing 'homam' for the past two days.

Large numbers of people from Perur participated and were immersed in spiritual thoughts chanting the name of the residing deity. The installation of new idols of gods and goddesses at temple was conducted by Kashijnana Peetha awards and Vedic Shiromani dignitaries Vedamoorthy Dr. Gavvamatham Viswanatha Shastri principals and Kanmanur priests Suresh Kumar Swamy.

As part of the programme, Mahaganapati Puja, Avahita Mantapadevatarchanalu, Mandapa Devata Vishesarchanalu, Adityadi, Navagraha, Adivasa Homa, Mantapa Devata Homam, Moola Mantra Japam and Danyavasam pooja was conducted amidst chanting of spiritual mantras by the lead priests. Later on

Maha Mangalaharati, Tirtha Prasada was distributed and alms giving program was conducted.

The event was attended by a large number of village elders, public representatives, a group of Shiva Swamis, youth and women from the village and surrounding areas.