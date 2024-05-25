Mahabubnagar: KTR must apologise to Minister Jupally, demands Dharur Ravi

Mahabubnagar : Reacting to BRS working President KTR’s recent comments against Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, expressing suspension on his political hand in the murder of BRS leader Sridhar Reddy from Chinnambavi, TPCC Gadwal Constituency Social Media Coordinator Dharur Ravi has demanded that KTR issue a public apology to Jupally for leveling baseless allegations against the minister.

Ravi, expressing condolences to Sridhar Reddy’s family on behalf of Gadwal Constituency Congress Party In-charge and ZP Chairperson Saritha, condemned the murder and criticised KTR for making unfounded allegations against Jupally Krishna Rao.



According to Ravi, the BRS leaders, lacking substantial issues to address, have resorted to making baseless accusations as the Congress government continues to fulfill its promises. He also called out former IPS officer Praveen Kumar for speaking out of ignorance and without cultural or intellectual integrity.



Challenging BRS leaders to a public debate, Ravi emphasised Jupally’s spotless reputation and his significant sacrifices, including relinquishing his ministerial position during the Telangana movement. He accused the BRS of conspiring against the Minister since his transition to the Congress party.



Further, Ravi called for strict punishment for those responsible for the Lakshmipalli murder incident of the BRS leader.

