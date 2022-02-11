Mahabubnagar: Manyam Brahmotsavam all set to begin today

Mahabubnagar: Manyam Konda Temple, also known as mini-Tirupati in Mahabubnagar, is going to witness week-long grand Brahmotsavam celebrations from February 11 to 18. During these celebrations, lakhs of devotees from across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra visit the temple for the 'darshan' of Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy, the presiding deity on the hilltop temple. The organisers of the temple are also planning to conduct the Brahmotsavam of Sri Alivelu Manga Ammavaru at Alivelu Manga Temple downhill from March 16 to 20.

After the formation of the new State of Telangana, the State government has been giving highest priority to develop and improve the facilities at the famous Manyam Konda Temple for the past seven years. As many as 18 waiting rooms, Kalyana mandapam, function hall and other facilities for the devotees are under various stages of development.

Excise & Prohibition, Cultural and Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud, while taking stock of the arrangements for the Brahmotsavam at the Manyamkonda temple, directed the endowment and revenue officials to ensure all facilities such as drinking water, toilets and cleanliness are in place. "Manyam Konda is popular as poor man's Tirupati and every year lakhs of devotees visit the temple.

In view of this, we have decided to make sure all arrangements are put in place for the visiting devotees and pilgrims at the temple. Clear directions have been given to officials of all the departments to coordinate with one another other and make the Brahmotsavam a grand success," said the minister.

As part of providing proper facilities to the devotees, the Minister directed the officials to create a road dividing lining right from the Raichur-Mahabubnagar highway to the top of the hill so that there won't be any traffic problems. The electricity department was also directed to set up proper lighting system on the temple premises.

Officials are also asked to set up temporary general toilets and She toilets for the convenience public on the hilltop and also near the temple downhill. Showers will be provided at the temple Koneru. A help desk and a control room are being set up to attend to any emergency. A primary health centre with an ambulance would also be arranged on the hill. RTC would ply special buses to the hilltop. District Collector S Venkat Rao also gave clear instructions to all department officials to coordinate with one another and ensure the devotees get the best experience during the Brahmotsavams. District SP Venkateshwarlu also said that all necessary security arrangements would be kept in place by providing tight bando bust to prevent any untoward incident during the festivities.