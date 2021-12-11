Mahabubnagar: Mechanised Dhobi Ghat turns a boon to Dhobis

Mahabubnagar: With a majority of lakes getting polluted due to dirty drain waters and with non-availability of adequate fresh water to wash cloths in the lakes, a majority of Dhobis in the Palamuru region have lost their livelihood and many are turning towards other professions for eking out a living.

Apart from inadequate water source, the Dhobis are at times restricted by the people and pollution control authorities alike, citing reasons of polluting the lakes with detergent and soap water thus causing harm to aquatic life. As several Dhobis have given up their profession as a result, the district administration of Mahabubnagar has proposed to the state government to provide mechanised Dhobi Ghats in the district.

As part of this initiative, the government sanctioned Rs 52.04 lakh for the construction of a mechanised Dhobi Ghat and completed it in a record time to bring it for the use by the Dhobi community in the district.

Inaugurating the advanced mechanised Dhobi Ghat at Old Palamuru area in Mahabubnagar on Friday, Dr V Srinivas Goud, the Minister for Excise, Sports and Youth Welfare, said that as part of the state government's initiative to uplift all sections of society and help them carry on their traditional professions, the government was coming up with innovative plans. With the move on the construction of advanced mechanised Dhobi Ghats, the Dhobi community can engage in their profession with ease, he felt.

The advanced mechanised Dhobi ghat is equipped with high capacity washing machines and driers. "This is only beginning and we have taken up this on a pilot project base. Once this is successful we will be taking up construction one such Dhobi ghat in each and every district," informed Srinivas Goud.

The minister assured that other communities would also get similar facilities as per their needs and the government would always be ready to help them.