Mahbubnagar: Aspirants in palamuru welcome Army recruitment notification

Mahbubnagar: Thousands of young students and candidates from Palamuru region who are aspiring and long waiting to join Army, Navy and Air force, various wings of defense services, have welcomed the Army recruitment notification released to recruit Agniveers, by the Defence authorities on Monday.

As it is already know that the Central government had announced the new scheme of Agnipath to recruit soldiers for a short service period of 4 years and it has already received back lash and protest from various quarters raising voices of concerns, apprehensions and doubts against the new scheme of recruitment to Defence services, even while the agitations are protest are still going on the Army had recessed its notification to recruit Agniveers and asked the aspirants to get ready to apply through online process from July onwards, this has been welcomed by the aspirants from the district.

According to Arun Kumar, an aspirant from Wanaparthy district, though late, the Defence authorites have released the recruitment notification and it is a welcome move. Because already lakhs of youth are frustrated and fed up due to the inordinate delays and cancellations of written examinations and some of them who have already cleared the physical and medical tests , at least they will breath of sigh of relief with this recruitment notification and began their preparation, opined the aspirant.

Though many are disappointed that the defence authorities have brought in the short service recruitment scheme of Agnipath, however, they felt that as the Central government is providing some assurances employment after 4 years of service of Agniveers and as the Army has also promised to induct 25 percent of Agniveers into regular service many have expressed their opinion that let things begin and eventually they may get resolved as and when the recruitment process goes on.

Many candidates have also appealed to the youth rather than agitating based on doubts and apprehensions of the new scheme, they should get ready and prepare for the recruitment process. A few aspirants suggested that those candidates who were already half way cleared the earlier recruitment should be given priority in the present recruitment process and should be exempted from re-conduct of physical tests, however, the medical tests can be conducted once again.