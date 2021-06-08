Mahbubnagar: Congress demands free Covid treatment to BPL families

Mahbubnagar: District Congress leaders launched 'Satyagraha Deeksha' at the district party office here on Monday and demanded the State government to provide Covid-19 and black fungus infection treatment free of cost to the people of below poverty line.

Devarkadra Constituency Congress in-charge and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) secretary G Madhusudhan Reddy said the State government was totally failed in containing the spread of coronavirus during the second wave.

"Despite the impact created by Covid-19 during first wave, the State and Central governments have failed to learn lessons and because of their negligent and easy-going attitude, today we are witnessing the gravest heath care situation, which is badly impacting rural areas.

The poor and families under BPL are badly impacted with the second wave," he said. Following the call given by TPCC and District Congress Committee, Congress leaders and activists of the district participated in Satyagraha Deeksha at district Congress party office here.

TPCC secretaries Vinod Kumar and Nayeem, Congress Women district president Anita, party town president Laxman Yadav, district SC cell president Saibaba, Rangareddy district legal cell chairman Imanual, TPCC Minority secretary Sadiq, NSUI district president Awaz Ahmed, DCC principal secretary Siraj Khadri, Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) president Ramulu Yadava and others took part in the deeksha.