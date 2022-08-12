Mahbubnagar District admin plans huge Vajrotsavam rally today

Mahbubnagar: The district administration has decided to take out a mass rally to mark the 75th year of India's Independence on Saturday.

As part of this, district Collector S Venkat Rao released a schedule of programmes to be taken up on Saturday and called upon the people to take part in the 'Swatandra Bharat Vajrotsavam' rally, which will be taken out from Zillah Parishad ground to Clock Tower in the city.

As part of the preparations for the rally, the district Collector held a detailed meeting with the concerned officials through video conference on Friday and gave clear instructions and directions and asked them to ensure everything is put in perfect place and all arrangements are made to make the mass rally and ensuing programmes a grand success.

Revealing about the schedule of the mass public rally, the district Collector said Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud will inaugurate the rally at 11 am from ZP Grounds.

As part of the rally, students of high schools, junior colleges, degree colleges, and members from youth associations, labour unions, political leaders and public representatives, volunteers from NCC, NSS, and scouts are expected to participate in the rally. All the guides from the districts have been issued instructions to participate in a big way and make the rally a grand success.

Similarly, instructions were also issued by the Collector to concerned officials and public representatives to organize rallies in all gram panchayats and mandal headquarters and suggested each and every person to become part of the rally by holding the national flag, tricolor balloons and placards with patriotic slogans.

The rally is also expected to witness students of Palamuru University, representatives of NGO, TNGO, and officials from Revenue and other departments. The volunteers from NCC, NSS, Scouts, and Guides were strictly instructed to adhere to the dress code and school students have been told to hold placards with slogans.