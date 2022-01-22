Mahbubnagar: District admin to crack whip on illegal constructions, layouts

Mahbubnagar: The Narayanpet district administration is gearing up to crack whip on illegal constructions and layouts in the district.



Earlier in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, Narayanpet Municipality is the oldest municipality and ever since then the town has been growing both in the length and breadth with over a population of more than 1.5 lakh people and over 20,000 households. However, after being carved as a district headquarters from erstwhile Mahabubnagar, the new district of Narayanpet has accelerated its growth and there have been many new layouts and household and other construction activities picked up pace during the past 3-4 years.

Therefore, there have been a large number of illegal layouts and illegal constructions which have been taken up in the district. As per an estimate there are hundreds of new open plot layouts have come up in the district.

To weed out all these illegal constructions the district administration ledy by Additional Collector Chandra Reddy has decided to appoint one officer to each and every ward to collect the details of various constructions in the ward. "We have decided to weed out all the illegal constructions in the district. To access the number of illegal constructions, we have appointed one officer to each ward and these officers are expected to submit the details of all constructions undertaken without permission and those who have deviated from the actual plan of permits. We are also seeking the details of unlicensed layouts. All these details will be put before a committee and a decision will be taken on them very soon," said the Additional Collector Chandra Reddy.

District Town Planning Officer Pratap, CI Srikanth Reddy, three Municipal Commissioners, Town Planning Officer Lalappa and others took part in the meeting with the additional collector on Friday.