Live
- ICAI Result November 2023: CA Inter, Final results out
- IT officials conduct raids on pharma company in Hyderabad
- UP to get remote-controlled robots for fire fighting operations
- Telangana youth killed in road mishap in USA
- Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy family meets PM Modi
- Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: History, Significance, Quotes, and Wishes to Share on NRI Day
- International Choreographer’s Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- Unlicensed practitioners put lives at risk
- Gadwal: Police bust fake pesticide racket
- 'No proposal to create more DyCM posts in K'taka', says Kharge
Just In
Mahbubnagar: Irrigation water released from Koil Sagar
In a significant move, Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy (GMR) and Narayanpet MLA Chittem Parnika Reddy released irrigation water from the Koil Sagar project in Devarakadra Mandal to ayacut farmers on Monday
Mahbubnagar: In a significant move, Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy (GMR) and Narayanpet MLA Chittem Parnika Reddy released irrigation water from the Koil Sagar project in Devarakadra Mandal to ayacut farmers on Monday. The water distribution was carried out through the right and left canals to facilitate the ‘yasangi’ crop.
Addressing the gathering, MLA GMR highlighted the Congress government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers. He expressed concerns about the longevity of infrastructure projects, citing the Koil Sagar project’s continued service even after 60 years, while criticising the Kaleswaram project constructed by the BRS government that allegedly suffered a collapse within a year.
The MLA accused the BRS government of looting public wealth amounting to Rs 1 lakh crore under the guise of the Kaleswaram project.