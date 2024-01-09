Mahbubnagar: Irrigation water released from Koil Sagar

Mahbubnagar: In a significant move, Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy (GMR) and Narayanpet MLA Chittem Parnika Reddy released irrigation water from the Koil Sagar project in Devarakadra Mandal to ayacut farmers on Monday. The water distribution was carried out through the right and left canals to facilitate the ‘yasangi’ crop.

Addressing the gathering, MLA GMR highlighted the Congress government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers. He expressed concerns about the longevity of infrastructure projects, citing the Koil Sagar project’s continued service even after 60 years, while criticising the Kaleswaram project constructed by the BRS government that allegedly suffered a collapse within a year.

The MLA accused the BRS government of looting public wealth amounting to Rs 1 lakh crore under the guise of the Kaleswaram project.