Mahbubnagar: Officials told to speed up Appannapally flyover works

Mahbubnagar: Excise and Prohibition Minister Srinivas Goud had directed engineering department officials and contractors to speed up the works of second flyover at Appannapally village.

At a review meeting with the officials at his residence here on Tuesday, the Minister also directed District Collector S Venkat Rao to expedite the acquisition process and ensure that the works of national highway passing through Mahbubnagar district are accelerated and completed within the time frame. The Collector was also directed to pay compensation at the earliest to those, who lost their land and property under road expansion.

The Minister said that the district is a fast developing city and wanted to develop the district headquarters at the same pace like Hyderabad city and taking up various development projects in and surrounding the district headquarters. The focus is on developing roads to ensure better connectivity to each and every village and towns in the district, he added. Referring to Appannapally railway flyover bridge works, Minister Srinivas Goud sough to know the status of the works and expressed unhappiness over the slow pace of works.

He directed the engineering officials and contractors to make sure that the flyover bridge works are completed in the targeted time frame without any delay. The Minister further directed the Collector to prepare a draft plan for developing and expanding all the roads connecting to the district headquarters in a phased manner. Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, National Highway Engineering official Bijjam Rajender, Deputy Executive Engineer Ramesh and others attended the review meeting.