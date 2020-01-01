Mahbubnagar: Palamuru University authorities meet to draft NSS calendar

Mahbubnagar: The Palamuru University authorities responsible for the implementation of various programmes under the National Service Scheme (NSS) in the district conducted a meeting of all NSS officers at PU campus to draft a year-long schedule for taking up various programmes under NSS scheme on Tuesday.



The meeting was chaired by Dr M Noorjahan, PG College Principal and was coordinated by NSS nodal officer Dr Arjun Kumar.

As part of the meeting, the chairperson gave certain instructions and directions for the programme officers to take up various activities and meet the objectives of Central government's NSS scheme in the district.

During the meeting, main focus was laid on drafting the year-long calendar schedule so that the NSS officers could work accordingly and organise the activities from time to time.

"We need to devise a year-long calendar schedule for hosting NSS camps in different parts of the district. By February, schedule for special camps must be ready," instructed Dr Noorjahan to the programme officers.

NSS Coordinator and nodal officer Dr Arjun said that the NSS camps must be organised with a focus to achieve the objective of Central government's slogan 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'.

As part of this, the NSS officers must ensure that a culture of unity and promotion of language, culture and tradition of all states should be imparted through the NSS camps.

Dr Arjun also proposed to set up an NSS Club for taking up such programmes of integration of cultural unity among the NSS participants who will in turn impart the same to the people.