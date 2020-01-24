Mahbubnagar: Rishi Junior College students hailed for bagging top ranks in JEE (Mains)

Mahbubnagar: The students of Rishi Junior College were congratulated for bagging ranks at national-level IIT (Mains) exams held recently.

Speaking at a programme, Private Colleges Association president Dr Madhusudhan said that the students of Mahbubnagar were no less than anyone and have bagged top ranks in IIT (Mains). He urged the students to continue their pace and asked them to do well in IIT (Advanced) exams and bag top ranks.