Mahbubnagar: Sri Lakshmi Narayana Swamy Brahmostavam held grandly

Mahbubnagar: Sri Lakshmi Narayana Swamy Bramhostavam was celebrated grandly in Rangareddy Guda village of Rajapur mandal on Sunday.

TPCC general secretary Janampally Anirudh along with other local Congress leaders took part in the festivities and offered special prayers to the deity.

As part of the Bramhostavam, the priests conducted 'Swamy Vaari Kalyanam' and conducted special puja on the occasion. The TPCC general secretary and Jadcherla Congress party coordinator also offered special prayers and sought the blessings of the deity.

Participating in the Bramhostvam, large number of people from across various villages surrounding Rangareddyguda thronged the temple premises and offered prayers and took the darshan of the presiding deity. Speaking on the occasion, Anirudh Reddy said that the Congress party will regain its lost ground in the Palamuru region and very soon the atrocious, authoritarian and highly corrupt governance of the BRS party will come to an end. For this, he sought the support of all the party workers and the people at large. He also sought the blessings of the deity and wished that the Congress party will win in the coming elections in 2024.