Mahbubnagar: The wave of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act rock erstwhile Palamuru

Mahbubnagar: Expressing their angst against the recent Citizenship Amendment Act brought out by the Central government, opposition parties including Congress, CPI, and CPM along with some of the minority groups staged a protest and raised slogans against the Central government alleging that the BJP government was trying to create a rift between communities and spreading hatred among the people, which is against Constitutional values and secular ethos of the country.



As part of the protest, the CPI party and some of the Muslim minority groups took out a protest rally from Ambedkar Chowk to district Collectorate and raised slogans against the BJP government demanded the immediate abrogation of the Act.

In Gadwal district, Congress CPI, CPM, and minorities took out rallies on the roads and expressed their dissent against CAA and later they all gave a representation to Ambedkar statue and urged it to protect the secular values of India.

The Left party members in Achampet of Nagarkurnool district also deplored the unilateral attitude of the Central government on CAA and took out a rally from Ambedkar statue to Tahsildar's office and later gave a representation to the Tahsildar and urged him to send their dissent to the government.

Even in Mahbubnagar district, the CPI, CPM and Congress leaders staged a protest and raised slogans against the adamant attitude of the Modi government. "The Modi government is completely destroying the secular values of our country and is trying to make India a Hindu state. The BJP government in the guise of CAA is implementing its hidden agenda and is taking wrong decisions with the sole aim to wipe out the minorities," alleged Paramesh Goud, CPI district secretary Mahbubnagar.