Mahbubnagar : TPCC secretary G Madhusudhan Reddy slammed MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy for playing cheap politics

Mahbubnagar : Congress Devarkadra constituency in-charge and TPCC secretary G Madhusudhan Reddy slammed Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy for playing cheap politics while the people in the constituency were suffering with coronavirus infection.

Speaking to the media at Devarkadra on Sunday, Madhusudhan Reddy criticised that the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the TRS have miserably failed in containing the second wave of coronavirus in the State.

Taking serious note of the actions of the MLA, the Congress leader said the TRS leaders were least bothered about the healthcare and welfare of the people of Devarkadra and organising programmes for the leaders of other parties to join the ruling TRS, even when corona second wave hit the entire State.

Reddy demanded MLA Venkateshwar Reddy to explain about the steps, which he took to sensitise the people of Devarkadra constituency on Covid-19 and to provide better treatment facilities in the hospitals.

He alleged that the MLA was busy in inaugurations and show off programmes and didn't taken a single step in sensitising the people about corona and playing politics.