Mahesh babu's mother Indira Devi passes away, Chiranjeevi, Nara Lokesh expresses grief

Hyderabad: "I am deeply pained by demise of actor Mahesh Babu's mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi," said megastar Chiranjeevi in a tweet on Wednesday morning. He stated that he was devastated on hearing the news of her passing away. "May her soul rest in peace and I extend my condolences to super star Krishna and bereaved family members of Mahesh Babu," he tweeted. Several political and film celebrities have posted condolence messages on social media.







శ్రీమతి ఇందిరాదేవి గారు స్వర్గస్తులయ్యారు అనే వార్త ఎంతో కలచివేసింది. ఆ మాతృదేవత ఆత్మ కి శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ 🙏, సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ గారికి , సోదరుడు మహేష్ బాబు కి , కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియచేస్తున్నాను. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 28, 2022

Indira Devi had passed away in the early hours of Wednesday while undergoing treatment for ill-health at AIG Hospitals here for the last one month. Funeral will be performed at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills today afternoon.





In a tweet, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh expressed grief over the death of senior Tollywood actor Krishna's wife Indira Devi. "I am praying that almighty to give peace to her soul. My deepest condolences to her family members," he mentioned.