Mahindra University reaffirms zero tolerance policy amid drug bust on campus

Hyderabad: Mahindra University issued a statement on Thursday expressing deep concern over the recent involvement of some students in a narcotics-related case. The university reiterated its commitment to upholding discipline, legality, and student welfare, emphasizing its strict zero-tolerance policy against drug use, possession, or distribution on campus.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Yajulu Meduri stated that the university is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in the ongoing investigation. “We have provided all possible assistance to ensure that the problem is resolved expeditiously and appropriately,” he said, adding that any act that violates the law or endangers the safety of the student community will be dealt with severely under university rules and applicable legal provisions.

The incident has prompted the university to further reinforce its internal policies and educational programs aimed at preventing substance abuse. Dr. Meduri emphasized that Mahindra University is committed to maintaining a safe, responsible, and disciplined campus environment where every student can thrive. “We want students to make responsible decisions and uphold the values that Mahindra University stands for,” he said.

The administration has pledged to take every necessary step to protect the integrity of the institution and ensure that such incidents do not recur. As part of its preventive strategy, the university plans to enhance awareness campaigns, counseling services, and collaborations with law enforcement to educate students on the legal and personal consequences of drug abuse.