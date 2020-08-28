Maintain mobile restrooms properly: Nalgonda SP Ranganath

Nalgonda: Superintendent of Police AV Ranganath has inspected mobile restrooms vehicle allotted to the district and directed the officers concerned to pay special attention on the maintenance of the vehicle.



Along with Additional SP Narmada, MTRI. Spurgeon Raju, he examined the vehicle at DPO premises in Nalgonda on Friday. Speaking on this occasion, he said the department has allotted one vehicle to each district, which have three toilets and one bathroom.

Vehicle would be very useful for women officers during fairs, bando basts and VIPs while touring, he added.

The officials concerned were instructed to take care of vehicle maintenance.

SP Ranganath asserted that the government has been giving all kinds of facilities to police department with top priority and added that staff must work with commitment in order to enhance the dignity and prestige of the department by serving the people more efficiently.