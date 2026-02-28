White paper on IAC to be released

The Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) has announced the upcoming release of a groundbreaking white paper focused exclusively on the Indoor Amusement Centre (IAC) sector.

Developed in a first-of-its-kind strategic knowledge partnership with ANAROCK, the comprehensive report will be officially unveiled on March 11, 2026, during the 7th edition of IAC Connect in Mumbai.

This highly anticipated document marks the very first time a dedicated, data-driven white paper has been created specifically for the Indian IAC sector. The report aims to align the perspectives of operators, developers, consumers, and government authorities, providing a unified vision for the future of out-of-home amusement.

The white paper dives deep into the structural shifts defining the sector, exploring consumer participation, format diversity, and the operational realities of running modern IACs.