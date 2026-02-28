IGBC looks to accelerate India’s net-zero built environment move

The Confederation of Indian Industry’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has outlined an ambitious roadmap to fast-track the mainstream adoption of green and net-zero buildings across India, with a strategic focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

At its flagship event, “The Green Horizon: Towards a Net-Zero Built India,” IGBC convened policymakers, industry leaders and sustainability stakeholders to chart the next phase of India’s sustainable built environment transformation. The occasion also marked a leadership transition, with C Shekar Reddy assuming office as National Chairman of IGBC, signalling renewed momentum for the country’s green building movement.

In his vision address, C Shekar Reddy underscored the central role of the built environment in India’s Net Zero journey. “Buildings represent one of the most scalable opportunities for carbon reduction, energy efficiency, water stewardship and occupant well-being. The next phase must be driven by scale, speed and systemic integration. Green buildings are no longer an alternative — they are a strategic necessity,” he said, outlining IGBC’s Vision 2035 to embed sustainability as a core performance parameter across the building lifecycle.

Over the past 25 years, IGBC has developed 33 holistic rating systems and built strong policy and industry linkages, helping move sustainability from a niche concept to a mainstream market driver. The Council now plans to deepen government collaboration, strengthen policy alignment, expand professional capabilities, and advance integrated net-zero frameworks covering energy, water, waste and carbon.

Delivering a special address, Bandaru Dattatreya, former Governor of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, emphasized that green and net-zero buildings are essential instruments of climate action and economic efficiency. He urged a stronger focus on “Green Telangana” and technology-led sustainable growth.

C V Anand, Special Chief Secretary, Home Affairs, Government of Telangana, highlighted the need to align urban development strategies with sustainability goals, while Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP and Chairman of Ramky Group, called for sustained industry collaboration to reduce carbon emissions and institutionalize responsible building practices.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Vice-Chancellor Prof Kishen Kumar Reddy noted that sustainability has become central to long-term competitiveness and resilience, especially amid rapid urbanisation.

With over 15.52 billion sq ft of registered green building footprint and more than 18,850 projects adopting its rating systems, IGBC currently accounts for nearly 90% of India’s green building projects. As India’s urban expansion accelerates, IGBC’s renewed push positions the built environment as a strategic engine for decarbonisation, resource efficiency and long-term economic value.