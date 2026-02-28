India’s building materials mkt set to double to $100 bn by 2030

India’s building materials market is expected to reach around $100 billion by 2030, driven by a robust 10–12 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years, from a $57 billion base in FY25, a report said recently.

The report from investment bank Avendus Capital said that fast moving electrical goods represent the largest opportunity, with wires and cables expected to grow at mid teens CAGR supported by grid upgrades, data centres, electric vehicle infrastructure and electronics manufacturing. Paints and coatings are among the most organised and profitable segments, with 14–19 per cent EBITDA margins, while tiles and bathware benefit from export competitiveness, the report further said.

Indian tiles and bathware have around 15 per cent share of global tile exports by volume, underpinned by product sophistication, while wood panels are witnessing rising Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF) penetration from 20 per cent in FY20 to 30 per cent in FY25, with projections of around 45 per cent by FY30. The surge in the wood panel market is driven by modularisation and shorter replacement cycles. Furniture fittings and architectural hardware is also undergoing a structural shift toward localised manufacturing, aided by backward integration and tighter regulatory norms.

Furniture fittings and architectural hardware, the fastest growing segment in the building materials market, including hinges, drawer systems, kitchen systems, are expected to nearly double from Rs 250 billion in FY25 to Rs 500 billion by FY30 on a 14–16 per cent CAGR.

Plastic pipes, fittings and tanks are seeing accelerated consolidation, with organised share reaching around 70 per cent, the report added.

“Building materials sit at the intersection of India’s key growth engines—real estate and consumption. As consumers increasingly view homes as long term lifestyle assets rather than functional setups, we are witnessing increased spending on branded, higher quality products,” said Koushik Bhattacharyya, Managing Director and Head, Industrials Investment Banking, Avendus Capital.

Despite these trends, consumption of building materials in India remains structurally low compared to global benchmarks, leaving meaningful headroom for long-term expansion, he added.