Make KTR's public meeting a success: MLA Satish

MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar has called upon the BRS party ranks to make IT Minister KTR's public meeting on March 20 in Husnabad town a success. The MLA inspected many development works being carried out in Husnabad town on Saturday and visited the RTC depot ground where KTR's meeting would be held.





Speaking to the occasion, the MLA said that the town of Husnabad was being developed in all fields. KTR during his visit would lay the foundation stone and inaugurate ZP High School in Husnabad town, Government Degree College building built at a cost of Rs 2. 25 crore, Yellamma Cheruvu modernisation works taken up at a cost of Rs 3.50, Dhobi Ghat works at a cost of Rs 2 crore, Municipal shopping complex at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore, ACP office to be built at a cost of 2.50 crore. The Minister would inaugurate and lay foundation stones for the indoor stadium, Basti Dawakhana, which will be built with Rs.10 lakh, and 268 double bedroom houses, which would be built with Rs.16.50 crore.



