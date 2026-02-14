Make me min or I’ll be CM: Raj Gopal Reddy

Hyderabad/Yadadri: Munagodu MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy made headlines with a series of bold statements regarding his political ambitions during a public appearance in Yadadri.

Addressing supporters, he asserted that he would secure a ministerial post in the coming days. “If I am not made a minister, I will become the Chief Minister,” he said, emphasising his determination to rise in Telangana politics.

Speaking directly to the electorate, he added, “Munagodu, you take care of me..I will take care of Telangana.” He warned the party leadership and the public, stating, “I don’t know how to beg… keep your word and give me a ministerial post, or else don’t promise it until you can truly deliver.”

The statements reflect Reddy’s assertive stance on his political career and his demand for recognition within the state’s governance structure.