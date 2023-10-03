Malkajgiri DCC chief quits, alleges letdown by party

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri DCC president and contestant from the constituency in 2014, Nandikanti Sridhar resigned from the primary membership and the post. Sridhar, who was an aspirant for the Malkajgiri seat, was disappointed after MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao joined the party. His hopes were dashed when the party confirmed Rao two tickets, including for his son from Medak.

Sridhar who had contested from the party in 2014 lost to C Kanaka Reddy (BRS). In 2018 as part of ‘Mahakutami’ the seat was allotted to the Telangana Jana Samithi, triggering protest from him.

In his letter of resignation to AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge, he emphasised that the party has let down BCs while allotting tickets for the upcoming Assembly polls.

He reminded Kharge about the party’s Udaipur declaration which states that only one person per family will be given ticket to contest.

“But in Telangana, especially in Malkajgiri and Medak, a single family has been granted two tickets, one for Hanumanth Rao and one for his son,” he pointed out.

The leader also questioned as to how the Malkajgiri legislator was welcomed into the party. He not only harassed the Congress cadre, but filed cases against them. “Please note that we as Congress party supporters here in Malkajgiri have fought for justice on various issues against Rao. ‘He filed illegal cases against Congress workers and supporters. Now it is being said that the Congress party is considering bestowing tickets to newly joined leaders from BRS,” he pointed out.

“I have been working loyally in the party since 1994 with utmost dedication and sincerity without jumping or changing parties.

Sir, I would like to let you know that I am from the BC community and I have been trying very hard to obtain the ticket since 2018. In spite of my hard-working capabilities I was denied a ticket in 2018 (given to ally),” he added.