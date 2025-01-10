Mamunur Airport must turn Warangal a mega city: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has proposed that the new airport would be designed in such a way that the historical Warangal city is promoted as a mega city in the future.

The Chief Minister reviewed land acquisition and other plans for Warangal (Mamunur) Airport on Thursday night. Since many countries, including South Korea, preferred the access to airports a top priority to make investments, the CM emphasised that Warangal Airport should also be developed to attract huge investments from those countries. Revanth Reddy advised the officials to conduct a study of the Kochi Airport, which has been equipped with all the facilities.

The officials have been asked to prepare the plans to develop a road network-radial roads and Warangal Outer Ring Road (ORR) to connect to the airport. Separate plans are on to develop road network facilitating people from old Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar and Nalgonda districts to travel to the airport directly.

The CM also suggested the officials to envisage plans to develop Warangal on par with Hyderabad by establishing textiles, IT, pharma and other industries. The new airport will also be developed to provide hassle-free travel facilities for the devotees visiting Medaram Jatara as well as Laknavaram, the famed Ramappa temple and other tourist places.