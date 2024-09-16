Live
Man and Granddaughter Die in Tragic Road Accident on Jagtial-Dharmapuri Highway
In a tragic road accident, a man and his granddaughter lost their lives on the Jagtial-Dharmapuri national highway at Polasa, Jagtial rural mandal, on Sunday afternoon.
The accident took place when a private bus, traveling from Jagtial towards Dharmapuri, collided with two two-wheelers heading in the opposite direction towards Jagtial. The impact was severe, resulting in the immediate death of Bandla Lachanna (58) from Allipur, Raikal mandal, and his 13-year-old granddaughter, Srinidhi, from Dharmapuri.
Another individual involved in the accident sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The incident has left the local community in shock, with authorities investigating the cause of the collision.