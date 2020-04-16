Man arrested for spitting in public place in Bhongir violating govt.'s order

Telangana: A man was arrested on Wednesday by the Bhongir police for spitting in public places. He was identified as V Srikanth Reddy, a resident of Raigiri village in Bhongir Mandal.

According to the Bhongir town circle inspector Sudhakar, Reddy was seen spitting in front of SBI ATM near old bus stand. A case under sections 188, 269 of IPC has been filed against him. The CI said that a fine of Rs 200 to 1000 or six months imprisonment will be awarded for spitting at public places.

"People should avoid spitting in public places and should come out from the house after wearing masks," he added.

Last week, a man was arrested after he spat on road at Champapet here in Hyderabad. He was identified as Mohammad Abdul, a milk van driver from Almagal colony in Hayathnagar. The Saroornagar police registered a case against him.

The Telangana government has banned spitting in public places as it could lead to the spread of coronavirus.