Man attacked with knife in public view in Hyderabad, dies

A man who was attacked with a knife in public on the main road at Moosarambagh in Malakpet on Friday died while undergoing treatment at a hospital today. The victim was identified as Syed Habeeb (21).

It is learned that Syed Habeeb had a heated argument with the suspect Mohsin over a family issue. Bearing a grudge against Syed, Mohsin attacked Habeeb in full public view with a knife multiple times and fled the spot. Meanwhile, Syed who suffered serious bleeding injuries was rushed to the police who was alerted by the passersby.

The police shifted him to Osmania General Hospital where he succumbed to injuries. They also arrested Mohsin who is being questioned.