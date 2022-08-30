Man attempts suicide at KCR’s public meeting in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated the Collectorate building as part of his visit to the Peddapalli district. Speaking at a public meeting organised in the district on the occasion, KCR attacked the BJP government at the Centre in general and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular.

Meanwhile, a shocking incident took place while CM KCR was addressing the meeting. Ramesh, an unemployed man from Illantakunta mandal of Karimnagar district, attempted suicide. It is reported that he tried to commit suicide because he could not get a job despite studying B Ed.



He brought a bottle of kerosene to the meeting while the CM was speaking he doused his body with kerosene and set himself ablaze. The police, who were present at the meeting, immediately doused the fire and brought him out of the meeting. Later, he was taken to the police station.



He reportedly told the police that his father died recently while his mother was bedridden and he was unable to support his wife and children. However, it seems that even though he requested public representatives about the job, he did not get the job.