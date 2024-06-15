Man beaten to death: CM Revanth Reddy orders strict action

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took serious note of the brutal incident of a person, Guvvala Sanjeev, who was beaten to death in broad daylight on Friday. The incident happened at Utkoor mandal in Narayanpet district. The Chief Minister warned that stringent action will be taken against the forces that are involved in such physical attacks and murder cases. The Chief Minister also ordered the police officials to take action against the cops if they failed to act tough. The State DGP has been asked to take strict measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Meanwhile, multi zone -II IGP Sudheer Babu has suspended Utkoor SI for neglecting duties. The Inspector General of Police has issued an order regarding the suspension of Bijja Srinivasulu, sub-inspector of police, Utkoor Police Station, Narayanpet district.

It has come to the notice of the IGP that Srinivasulu, a station house officer, exhibited gross negligence and misconduct by failing to provide an appropriate and immediate response to a complaint at Utkoor Police Station.