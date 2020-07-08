Man collapses on road in Hyderabad, dies after none offer help due to COVID-19 scare

A man suffering from fever collapsed on-road and later died after none offered help to him fearing of coronavirus. The heart-wrenching incident occurred at AS Rao Nagar in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Getting into details, Prithviraj (31), a native of Shamirpet Mandal of Jawaharnagar was suffering from fever for the past three days. He was shifted to a private hospital in ECIL where the staff examined him and referred another hospital.

While shifting him to another hospital in an auto, the man collapsed on the road. Locals called up 108 services which arrived at the spot and staff declared him dead. With no timely help being provided to the man, he collapsed on the road.

In a similar case, a 52-year-old man died on the roadside after no one had come forward to help him. R Srinivas Babu, an asthma patient collapsed on the roadside after he disembarked from a bus in Medak district on June 12. The man complained of breathlessness and sought local's help.

Even the ambulance that arrived at the spot after 45 minutes refused to take him to the hospital fearing of coronavirus infection. The ambulance staff said that they did not have PPE kits. However, an ambulance specially meant for COVID-19 patients was called. By the time it arrived, the man was dead.