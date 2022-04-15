Man dies at Pranahita pushkaralu

Bhupalpally: In an unfortunate incident, a man drowned near the Pushkar Ghat in Pranahita pushkaralu. It is said that the victim had gone to the pushkar ghat to have a holy bathe where he slipped and drowned. The victim is identified as Somesh (40), a resident of Visakhapatnam from Andhra Pradesh. The deceased is shifted to Chennuru government hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

Pranahita Pushkaralu got underway at Kaleshwaram in Bhupalpally district, Tummidihetti under Koutala mandal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Arjunagutta near Kotapally mandal and Vemanapally mandal headquarters in Mancherial district and Sironcha town in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The Minister for Endowments A Indrakaran Reddy offered special puja at Arjunagutta. Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu attended the puja at Kaleshwaram.

Jayashankar- Bhupalpally district Collector Bhavesh Mishra who inspected the pushkar ghat at Kaleshwaram said that they made foolproof arrangements for the comfort of devotees.

He said that four health camps have been set up and the healthcare staff will be available round the clock. "As many as 600 police personnel have been deployed for the safety of devotees.

CCTV cameras have been installed at all vantage points to monitor the situation from the command control room," Mishra said. The pushkaralu will culminate on April 24.

Meanwhile in Kaleshwaram, the revenue and police officials took control over the private lodges in the temple town. The management of lodges alleged that the officials showed highhandedness over them.