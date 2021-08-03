Man fined of Rs 5,000 for plucking Haritha Haram plants in Nizamabad

A man was fined of Rs 5,000 for plucking a sapling that was planted as a part of Haritha Haram programme. He was identified as Chinna Mallaiah, a native of Honnajipet village in Sirkonda Mandal of Nizamabad district.



Chinna Mallaiah was found plucking the plants by the village sarpanch Bhagwant Reddy and village secretary Raghuram Mallya who imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. The sarpanch further warned of stern action if anyone found destroying the plants planted as a part of Haritha Haram programme.



Haritha Haram programme had been launched by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to increase the greenery in state. He set a target to plant 19.91 crore saplings across the state by 2021-2022. The government has also taken measures to ensure that the plants are undisturbed. Village authorities have been entrusted with the responsibility of taking care of the plants in particular village or area.