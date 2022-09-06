Man found dead at workplace in Rangreddy

Hyderabad: Panic triggered after a young man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his workplace. The incident took place at Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district on the city outskirts on Tuesday. He is suspected to have died due to health issues, police said.

The man, identified as K Krishna Kumar Reddy (27), worked as supervisor at a meat mart and staying with his co-workers in the rooms in the workplace.

According to the police, Krishna Kumar Reddy was ill for the last few days and was also under treatment. On Monday night, his co-workers had gone out for the Ganesh idol immersion, leaving him in the room.

"He told them he was not feeling well and wanted to rest for some time. They left him to sleep on the bed and went for Ganesh idol immersion. By the time they returned, he was found in an unconscious state. They immediately shifted him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead," said an official.

Based on a complaint from his father Maheshwar Reddy, the Ibrahimpatnam police booked a case and are investigating. The CCTV footage was collected from the crime spot, which indicated no suspicious activity.